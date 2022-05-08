Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 39,195 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $33,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Anthem by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $504.64. 946,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,646. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

