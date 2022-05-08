Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 6,622.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,386 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $28,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after acquiring an additional 553,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,602. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

