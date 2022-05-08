Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 23,721 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,724,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,273. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.62 and its 200 day moving average is $181.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

