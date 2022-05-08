Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $43,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.63. 154,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,073. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average is $136.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

