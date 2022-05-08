Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 101,281 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101,281 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $35,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 391.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.05. 18,568,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,862,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.46.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

