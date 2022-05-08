Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 362,130 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Teck Resources worth $40,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

TECK traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $39.94. 5,359,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,087,048. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

