Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

CNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after buying an additional 764,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 160.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 294,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,927,000 after buying an additional 268,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 156.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 180,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 45,053 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

