Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Consolidated Edison updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

Shares of ED stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

