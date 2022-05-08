CoreView Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 540,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,350,000. Li Auto makes up 4.6% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CoreView Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Li Auto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 61.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 10,728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of LI traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $20.92. 5,111,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,089,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

LI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.01.

About Li Auto (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.