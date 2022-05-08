CoreView Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 723,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Yatsen accounts for 0.4% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yatsen by 1,069.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after buying an additional 12,354,866 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its position in Yatsen by 90.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,737,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 1,298,992 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Yatsen by 201.5% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 977,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 653,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the third quarter worth about $2,432,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,364,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

Shares of YSG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,272,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $276.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.72.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

