Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading Down 5.3%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 5,509,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 16,676,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £9.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.34.

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. The company's asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. It also focuses on the development of clean energy projects, primarily energy storage in the United Kingdom and South East Asia, including Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

