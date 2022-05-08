Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Issues Earnings Results

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.60 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of CRSR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,383. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

