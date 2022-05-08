Cosan S.A. to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.334 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Cosan stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Cosan has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cosan will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cosan by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cosan by 1,352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 777,389 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cosan in the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Cosan in the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Cosan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Raízen Energia, Raízen Combustíveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's Raízen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.