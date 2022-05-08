Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.47. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.91. 408,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,698. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $107.24 and a one year high of $165.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.53. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

