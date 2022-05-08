Craig Hallum Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $130.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,324 shares of company stock worth $21,986,142. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

