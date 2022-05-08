Craig Hallum Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $180.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QRVO. KGI Securities lowered shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.09.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $107.12 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $104.37 and a 52 week high of $201.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

