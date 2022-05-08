Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRR.UN. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$274,576.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,093 shares in the company, valued at C$1,197,841.39.

Shares of CRR.UN traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.78. The company had a trading volume of 176,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,710. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$16.44 and a 1-year high of C$19.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

