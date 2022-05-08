Crown Advisors Management Inc. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.08. 2,596,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,670. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

