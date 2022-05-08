Crown Advisors Management Inc. Buys Shares of 75,000 Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. Northwest Pipe comprises approximately 1.5% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Northwest Pipe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 57,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWPX traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 73,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.56. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $34.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NWPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

