Crown Advisors Management Inc. Has $8.18 Million Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lessened its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Century Communities makes up about 5.3% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Century Communities worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 31.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

CCS stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 447,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

