Crown Advisors Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trust makes up about 3.0% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 176,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NYSE:NXRT traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.16. 90,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,583. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $95.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.