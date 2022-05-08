Crowny Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Crowny has a market cap of $897,833.66 and $116,826.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowny has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 379% against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00349953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00183842 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.00572441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038818 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,419.52 or 1.88441120 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

