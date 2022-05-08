Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Announces Earnings Results

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYRX traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 772,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,539. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cryoport has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $86.30.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $175,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 94,076 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

