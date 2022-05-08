CryptEx (CRX) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00

CryptEx (CRX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. CryptEx has a market cap of $426,622.57 and $4.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptEx has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $5.02 or 0.00014680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,155.34 or 0.99895616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00046494 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001249 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001391 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.