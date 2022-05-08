CryptEx Price Reaches $5.00 on Major Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $425,246.25 and $4.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $5.00 or 0.00014392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,762.54 or 1.00002252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00046568 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001285 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001371 BTC.

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

