CryptoFlow Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $437,778.39 and approximately $171.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,732,684.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.00383863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00188066 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.61 or 0.00557868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00038913 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,282.66 or 1.89135387 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars.

