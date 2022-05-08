Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.90.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $132,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

