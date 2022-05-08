CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,239,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,570 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $127,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

CVS stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.69. 8,220,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

