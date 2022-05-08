Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 433.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of RYE stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40.

