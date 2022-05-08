Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after buying an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,075,000 after buying an additional 1,627,319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,740,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700,740 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 898,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after acquiring an additional 694,471 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $97.03 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $108.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

