Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 566 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Raymond James decreased their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Medtronic stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.