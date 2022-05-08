Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,301 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,810,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 130,553 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $56,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $68,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,954 shares of company stock valued at $333,630. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $682.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

