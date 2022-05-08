Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 823 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

