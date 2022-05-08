DAOventures (DVD) Hits Market Cap of $275,830.31

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $275,830.31 and approximately $355.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004693 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002566 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

