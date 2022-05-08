Dash Hits Market Capitalization of $902.74 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $902.74 million and $157.84 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $84.25 or 0.00244746 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000610 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00453400 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,714,528 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

