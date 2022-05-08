Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $23,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

DDOG stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,000,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $5,596,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $433,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,742 shares of company stock worth $44,529,492 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

