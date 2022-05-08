DAV Coin (DAV) Trading Down 33.7% Over Last 7 Days

DAV Coin (DAV) traded down 36% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $923,766.35 and $2,409.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

GeoCoin (GEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000270 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00036215 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.