DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Announces Earnings Results

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.71% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita updated its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.46 and a 200-day moving average of $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. DaVita has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,744 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

