Day & Ennis LLC Acquires 11,497 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $12,052,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 188,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.10. 1,277,650 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

