Day & Ennis LLC Buys Shares of 3,305 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 308,477 shares of company stock worth $23,831,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,142. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

