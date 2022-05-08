Day & Ennis LLC Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.77. 34,733,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,943,624. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.99. The company has a market cap of $551.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

