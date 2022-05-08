Day & Ennis LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,145,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,174. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

