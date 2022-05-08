Day & Ennis LLC Purchases 2,742 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 1.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Day & Ennis LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 374.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,163.6% during the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 408.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the period. TNF LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 12,262.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. 887,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,706. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

