Day & Ennis LLC Sells 174 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.2% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 692,543 shares of company stock valued at $44,155,103. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
