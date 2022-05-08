DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DBVT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

