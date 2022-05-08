Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEIS stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $114.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

