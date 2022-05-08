Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ITT by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,435 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ITT by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.68. 526,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,706. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.58.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

