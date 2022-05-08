Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,779. The company has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $281.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

