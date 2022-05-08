Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alamos Gold worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alamos Gold by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,531 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,925,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 865.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 741,782 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,181,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 490,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 249,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,391. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.32.

Alamos Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.