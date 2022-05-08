Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,247 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,138 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,972,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

